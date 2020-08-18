The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde has recommended the elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court, on Monday.

In a meeting held yesterday, the collegium which also consists of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and UU Lalit recommended the elevation of advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma, and Mini Pushkarna as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Earlier, It had approved the proposals to elevate certain judicial officers and advocates as judges of the High Courts of Allahabad, Kerala, and Gujarat.

The apex court Collegium recommended the elevation of judicial officers Subhash Chand, Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, and Saroj Yadav as Judges of the Allahabad High Court, in a meeting held on August 14.

The top court also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Ziyad Rahman and Murali Purushothaman, and judicial officers Kauser Edappagath and Karunakaran Babu as Judges of the Kerala High Court.

It also gave its nod to elevate advocates Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel as Judges of the Gujarat High Court.

Theollegium’s decisions are available on the court’s website.