SC asks HC to decide in 3 months plea on politicians for ‘hate speech’

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to expeditiously decide, preferably within three months, a plea seeking registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, and Abhay Verma, for allegedly making hateful comments to incite during the last year’s Delhi riots.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, submitted before a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that petitioners were losing hope as the high court was delaying the proceedings, despite an earlier direction by the apex court to decide the matters in a time-bound manner. He added that in March last year, the apex court had asked the Delhi High Court to decide the matter in a time-bound manner.

The bench said: “We request the high court to decide the writ petition expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months.”

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Mohd. Nazim and others seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abay Verma for allegedly making hate speeches to incite people during the Delhi riots in 2020.