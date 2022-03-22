SC allows registration of BS-6 light, heavy diesel vehicles

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the registration of light and heavy diesel BS-6 vehicles, which are used for public utility and essential services.

Senior advocate A.D.N. Rao, who was appointed as amicus curiae, submitted before a bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao that BS-6 light and heavy diesel vehicles are used for public utility and essential services, and they may be allowed to get registered.

The bench, also comprising Justice B.R. Gavai, directed the authorities concerned that they should not seek court orders for the purpose of registration of these vehicles.

“We are of the considered view that the registration can be permitted in respect of BS-VI light and heavy diesel vehicles used for public utility and essential services,” it said.

The bench emphasised that the registering authorities should not insist on a court order to register public utility and essential services vehicles.

During the hearing, counsel informed the bench after an observation by the National Green Tribunal against the registration of heavy-duty vehicles, the authorities had insisted on court orders.

The top court was hearing various pleas seeking permission for registration of BS-6 diesel vehicles.

The bench also examined a plea of relaxation for sale of BS-4 vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the applicant to approach the High Court for relief.