SBI observers ‘Joy of giving week’

‘Joy of Giving week is observed by SBI every year from 2nd to 8th October. Under this initiative, the collection, and donation of essential food items, and used but wearable clothes are undertaken voluntarily by the Bank’s employees. These items are donated to Old-age Homes and Shelter-Homes.

On the occasion, Sh. Kalpesh K. Avasia, Chief General Manager, New Delhi Circle along with A.S. Paul, General Manager (NW-1), and Rajesh Patel, General Manager (NW-3) donated clothes to two NGOs Aashray Adhikar Abhiyan and DAVO Foundation, who have been taking care of abandoned elderly people for the last 35 years, for further distribution to the less fortunate. The Bank also donated eight computers to the Bengal Engineer Group (BEG) under this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Avasia said that as a responsible Corporate citizen, SBI has been taking various CSR initiatives across the country and contributing to nation-building. He reiterated Bank’s unwavering commitment to Society and Social causes. He expressed his gratitude and best wishes to the representatives of NGOs for their yeomen services in working selflessly for the upliftment of the less privileged and thanked them for being associated with the Bank on the occasion of “Joy of Giving”.