SBI announces launch of Gram Seva program across 6 States

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank Group, announced the launch of the 4th phase of the ‘SBI Gram Seva’ program, adopting 30 remote villages across Aspirational Districts in Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Commemorating Gandhiji’s vision of Gram Swaraj, SBI Gram Seva was launched in 2017 to build and develop an Atmanirbhar Rural India. It is one of the flagship programs of the SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank Group.

The program emphasizes on holistic development of villages by active intervention in areas like education, healthcare, livelihoods, and infrastructure. The program has so far adopted 100 villages across 16 States in 3 phases.

With the support of partner NGOs, SBI Foundation has been able to bring socio-economic transformation in these villages, impacting more than one lakh lives.

Announcing the launch, Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said “I am very much delighted to announce the launch of the 4th phase of the program in a fresh batch of 30 identified villages, out of which five villages Rangala, Uton, Kalarpuri, Fatehpuri and Para of Taoru Block, District Nuh of Haryana State which falls under the Administrative area of New Delhi Circle of SBI, will be adopted by SBI Foundation. In Haryana, SBI, DGM (B&O) Shri Amrendra Kumar Suman, and Akhil Bhartiya Gramin Utthan Samiti launched the Gram Seva program jointly.”

Suman said that India is a country of villages and the soul of India lives in its villages. They have resolved that these villages will be jointly developed as Model Villages with the help of villagers. On this occasion, officials of both the institution’s panchayat members and a large number of villagers of different villages were present.