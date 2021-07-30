‘Save democracy, save the country’ : Mamata on her last day in Delhi

With her Delhi visit coming to an end today, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said she would visit Delhi every two months from now on and said that all opposition parties need to work together to save democracy; the lack of which puts a country in peril.

Before leaving for Kolkata, Banerjee said, “The visit was successful. I believe that democracy must go on and everyone has to work together to save it. When democracy is in danger, the country is in danger. Save democracy to save the country’ is our slogan,” she said. Commenting on her being a possible opposition face against Modi in 2024, she said, “All the opposition parties will sit together and decide who will lead the fight against Modi.”

Banerjee felt her Delhi visit was “successful” towards setting the pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the aim of defeating the BJP at the Centre. During her visit, on the political front, she met Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal on Wednesday. She also met Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and DMK leader Kanimozhi. Though an expected meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar did not take place, Banerjee said that “I have spoken to Sharad Pawar.”

On Thursday, she met Union Transport Minister Gadkari and discussed several road and infrastructure projects related to West Bengal. Miss Banerjee claimed that the discussion included plans for the construction of more flyovers in Kolkata.

However, in this trip what kept political observers on their toes was the meeting between Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After her meeting with the PM on Tuesday, Mamata had said, “It was a courtesy meeting. I told the Prime Minister about the need for more vaccines and medicines in West Bengal.”

This was the first time she visited Delhi after a thumping victory for her party Trinamool Congress in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls held in March-April.