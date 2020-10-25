The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) observes the Vigilance Awareness Week from 27 October to 2 November 2020. This is observed every year during the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (31 October) falls. This awareness week campaign affirms our commitment to the promotion of integrity and probity in public life through citizen participation.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed with the theme, “सतर्क भारत, समृद्ध भारत – Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India). This theme was finalized after putting the suggestive themes on the website and obtaining the opinion of Chief Vigilance Officers on the proposed theme for the year.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a National Conference on Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (27 – 29 October 2020) which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 October at 5 pm during the Vigilance Awareness Week which will be webcast live and all organizations/departments of Central Government may watch the live webcast.

All organizations have been advised to strictly adhere to the extant Covid-19 prevention guidelines such as wearing masks, ‘Do Gaj ki Doori’ and washing one’s hands at all locations and events.

The Commission believes that corruption is a major hindrance to the progress of the nation. Organisations have been advised to identify and implement systemic improvements within their organisations. They may then upload them on their organisation’s website in the public domain. This may be sent to the CVC in order to ensure wider dissemination of the systemic improvements and good governance measures.

All employees are requested to take the Integrity Pledge circulated by the Commission. All persons with whom the organization deals with such as vendors, suppliers, contractors, etc. are also requested to take the pledge.