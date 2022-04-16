Sarpanch shot dead as terrorists continue targeting civilians in Kashmir

Continuing their civilian targeting spree, terrorists on Friday evening shot dead an Independent sarpanch in an orchard at Goush-Bugh village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The sarpanch has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of Goush-Bugh.

Security forces have cordoned the area and launched a search for terrorists.

Confirming the killing, police tweeted; “Terrorists fired upon & killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. The area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved terrorists is in progress. Further details shall follow”.

National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah while condemning the killing tweeted; “Another targeted killing, another family in mourning this evening. This unending cycle of violence is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family of Manzoor Bangroo. May he find a place in Jannat”.

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone said; “Our sincerest condolences to the family of a Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad who fell to the bullets in Pattan this evening. The killings of innocent civilians, and the public representative are alarming. We condemn this barbaric killing. Prayers for peace to the departed soul”.

Terrorists had on Wednesday shot dead Satish Singh, a Rajput whose ancestors were residing in south Kashmir’s Kulgam for the past 150 years.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar, who arrived in Srinagar on Thursday for a 2-day visit, reviewed the security situation and preparations for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage that will start on 30 June after a gap of two years.

Bhalla held a meeting with DGP Dilbag Singh and other officials of the J&K administration to see that all necessary arrangements are in place before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra.