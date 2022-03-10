Sarpanch killed by terrorists in Kashmir

A panchayat head, Sameer Ahmad was on Wednesday shot dead by terrorists in the Khanmoh locality of Srinagar.

The sarpanch was reportedly shot from close range by terrorists. Further details were awaited.

Terrorists had last week shot a panchayat member in the valley.

Soft targets were being targeted by terrorists in Kashmir.

Police two days back smashed a grenade-throwing module associated with LeT terrorist outfit get and recovered three hand grenades. Four OGWs were arrested in the Tral area of south Kashmir.