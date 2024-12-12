Sariska Tiger Reserve :SC asks Raj Govt to act on panel report

The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan Government to implement in-toto the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee pertaining to measures and activities in the Sariska Tiger reserve and Pandupol Hanuman Temple area in Alwar district.

The division bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and KV Vishwanathan ordered on Monday that all 25 recommendations should be implemented within one year.

The court also ordered setting up of a committee for monitoring the progress in carrying out the given task within stipulated time line.The monitoring committee will submit reports periodically before the court on progress in the assigned work.

As per the committee recommendations,the government will redefine and re – demarcate the boundaries (limits) of the Sariska reserve area on the basis of scientific studies of the tiger breeding zones.Stringent action has to be taken for prohibiting mining operations in the sanctuary. A Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) be constituted immediately and all the vacancies in Forests Department should be filled up by December 2025, it said.

The movement/entry of private and personal vehicles would be banned in the Pandupol Hanuman Temple area. Only electric driven vehicle will be allowed to Devotees will be allowed for ferrying devotees to or fro the temple.

Additional Advocate General Shiv Mangal Sharma and Additional Solicitor General Ashwarya Bhati assured the court that the state government accepts the committee’s recommendations and would abide by the court’s directives.