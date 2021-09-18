Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan to appear for Rajya Sabha bye-elections

The BJP on Saturday cleared the names of Sarbananda Sonowal and L Murugan, both ministers in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, for the ensuing 4 October bye-elections to the Rajya Sabha.

The names of Sonowal, a former chief minister of Assam, and Murugan were approved following a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee here.

The names of the two candidates were announced by the party general secretary and in charge of party headquarters Arun Singh here in a press release.

Both Sonowal and Murugan were inducted into the Cabinet during a reshuffle on 7 July.

Earlier, the Election Commission had scheduled the by-elections for one seat each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and two in Tamil Nadu.

The coming elections will be held to fill up the Rajya Sabha seats that fell vacant following the resignation of Biswajit Daimary (Assam), Thaawarchand Gehlot (Madhya Pradesh), Manas Ranjan Bhunia (West Bengal), and K P Munusamy, and R Vaithilingam (Tamil Nadu).