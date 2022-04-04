‘Saraswati Samman’ 2021 for Prof Ramdarash Mishra

‘Mein to Yahan Hun’, a Hindi poetry collection by Prof Ramdarash Mishra, has been selected for ‘Saraswati Samman’, 2021. This book was published in 2015.

The ‘Saraswati Samman’ instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991 is recognised as the most prestigious and the highest literary award in the country.

It carries an award money of Rs 15 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.

The selection for the ‘Saraswati Samman’ is made by a high-level ‘Chayan Parishad’ presided over by Dr Subhash C Kashyap, former Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Prof Ramdarash Mishra, the well-known and highly accomplished Hindi poet, and litterateur was born on August 15, 1924, in the Dumri village of the Gorakhpur District, Uttar Pradesh.