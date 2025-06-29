Saraikela-Kharsawan administration on high alert ahead of Bankara reservoir water release

The Saraikela-Kharsawan district administration has gone into high alert following the decision to release water from the Bankara Reservoir.

This decision was taken based on recommendations from IIT-Kharagpur in light of recent heavy rainfall and rising water levels. The Rairangpur Irrigation Division, Singhbhum, communicated the decision.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Nitish Kumar Singh has directed all executive and technical units in the district to remain on high alert and ensure a coordinated and well-planned response to any possible situation.

A multi-tier disaster management mechanism has been activated to minimize risk and ensure preparedness.

Instructions have been issued to identify areas near the Bankara Reservoir, Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers, and Chandil Dam that are vulnerable to waterlogging or flooding. These areas will be monitored through a centralized war-room system.

Local administrative units have been instructed to alert residents via public announcements, leaflet distribution, and through chowkidars and field staff.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation has been directed to arrange alternate sources of safe drinking water to prevent contamination risks.

The Departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Horticulture have been instructed to coordinate site visits in sensitive areas and provide technical assistance to minimize damage to crops and livestock.

The Health Department has also been placed on alert. The Civil Surgeon has been asked to ensure that all health centers are prepared for emergencies, with Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) and ambulances deployed as needed.

To ensure effective coordination, the Additional Deputy Commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer for inter-departmental communication and response.

Sub-divisional and circle officers have been instructed to activate 24×7 relief and supply centers in case of rising water levels and to keep evacuation plans ready.

