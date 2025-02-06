Sanjay Singh must retract allegations, apologize: Sachdeva on contestant poaching claims

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday dismissed AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s claims over poaching of AAP’s poll contestants, stating that his baseless claims are nothing but a reflection of his frustration.

The BJP leader has demanded that Singh either withdraw his allegations and apologize to the BJP, or should be prepared to face legal action.

Sachdeva has stated that ever since the announcement of the assembly elections, it has been evident that Arvind Kejriwal and all his party leaders are panicked by their seemingly inevitable defeat.

The BJP leader further hit-out at the AAP leaders, claiming that their frustration, after being rejected by the public in yesterday’s polling is now clearly visible, and in desperation, they have resorted to making baseless accusations.

The Delhi BJP chief further remarked that Singh should remember that similar allegations of offering money to MLAs have already led to the situation where AAP’s Chief Minister Atishi is currently out on bail, while the case is pending before the Delhi High Court.