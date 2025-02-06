Sanjay Singh alleges BJP bid to poach seven AAP candidates with Rs 15 crore offer

A day after voting for the Delhi legislative assembly polls, Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to woo seven AAP candidates to its sides with an offer of Rs 15 crore each.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP said, “Talking to our MLAs since morning, we have learned that seven of our candidates had been offered Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the BJP or break others and form a government with the BJP.”

Advertisement

He alleged that some AAP candidates received phone calls from the ‘BJP elements’ while others met them face-to-face.

Advertisement

On being asked about the identity of the seven AAP leaders, Singh said they would reveal it at the right time.

“We have asked all of our MLAs and those who are contestants in the elections to make audio recordings in case they receive such calls now, and if someone meets in person, make videos using hidden cameras,” Singh added.

The AAP MP said complaints would be filed in this regard and information shared with the media as well if some such thing takes place.

He said the AAP has alerted its team and all the legislators and candidates and that one thing is for sure that the saffron party has launched operation ‘lotus’ (campaign to poach legislators) in Delhi.

Singh alleged such things had taken place earlier too but were not given importance and said after the 2013 elections, one, Sher Singh Dagar, attempted to lure AAP MLAs with money. “They use money power,

investigative agencies, and whatever can mount pressure on individuals to woo them to their side.”