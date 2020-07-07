In a recent development in the actor Sushant Singh suicide case, the prominent filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police.

The police told that in his statement, Bhansali told he was planning to cast the demises actor in four of his films but replaced him because he had other commitments.

As per the reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had recorded his statement with the police yesterday for three hours.

The police are inquiring into the actor’s contracts with production houses and also projects that were shelved.

As of now, the Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 34 people including the actor’s family members, friends, co-stars and close aides.

Police also informed that they are waiting for the response from Twitter over the posts from the actor’s account hours before his death.

The security footage of the building of Sushant Singh’s residence is also being scanned by the Police.

The forensic reports of the objects in the room in which the actor was found dead are also awaited.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his room, at his duplex apartment on June 14 and the postmortem report said his death was due to asphyxiation by hanging. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium a day later, after his demise.