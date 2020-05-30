The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday appointed 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Kundu as the new Director-General of Police (DGP).

Kundu, who was presently holding the charge of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, took over the charge of top cop from S R Mardi will retire from the post on Sunday.

Prior to his appointment as Principal Secretary in HP, he was working as joint secretary in Union Water Resource ministry and he was holding additional charge of chairman, Brahmaputra Board, NPCC and Director General of National Water Development authority.

A Harvard graduate, he had also served with United Nations and previously had served in Himachl as ADGP Law and Order and as SSP in Mandi, Chamba, Bilaspur and Chamba districts.