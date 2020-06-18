Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday removed Sanjay Jha as the party spokesperson, days after he wrote a newspaper article criticising the party. Replacing Jha, the party approved the appointment of Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as national media panelists for Congress.

“Congress president has also approved that Sanjay Jha be dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect,” the party said in an official statement.

INC COMMUNIQUE Important Notification pic.twitter.com/fnXef53B7A — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) June 17, 2020

The development comes a week after, Jha had wriiten an article which said, “The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling…”

“I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency,” he had said in the article in a national newspaper.

“There are many in the party who cannot comprehend this perceptible listlessness. For someone like me, for instance, permanently wedded to Gandhian philosophy and Nehruvian outlook that defines the Congress, it is dismaying to see its painful disintegration,” he had said.