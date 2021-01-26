After violent clashes with between the police and the protesting farmers in the national capital on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called off the Republic Day tractor rally and appealed to the protesters to immediately return to their respective protest sites.

The SKM in a statement, “Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called off the Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect, and has appealed to all the participants to immediately return to their respective protest sites. The movement will continue peacefully and further steps will be discussed and decided soon.”

“We thank the farmers for the unprecedented participation in today’s rally. We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that took place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,” it added.

“Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Tuesday condoled the incident of flag hoisting at the Red fort and accused the Delhi Police of “negligence” as they did not support the farmers’ protest.

Speaking to IANS after returning from the tractor rally, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “Whatever happened today was due to the negligence on the part of Delhi Police. They did not support us and they were unable to control the huge number of farmers.”

When asked about scores of protesters entering the Red Fort and hoisting a pennate on the ramparts of the 17th century monument, Tikait said, “I don’t support such activity. We will take action against those who did this.”

Hundreds of farmers clashed with the security forces at the Red Fort and hosited a pennate on the ramparts of the monumnet. The farmers also chased the Delhi Police personnel.