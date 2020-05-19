In broad daylight, local Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in western Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Monday.

A chilling video surfaced showing the gruesome act done by two strongmen who were arguing with the deceased duo on the other side.

The incident took place in a village in Sambhal in western UP which is 187 km far from the national capital.

According to reports, the brazen incident took place after an argument over a road construction under the MNREGA scheme was in process.

Samajwadi Party leader Chote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil had gone to inspect the road which cuts across a field in the village. They had an argument with two other men who were carrying rifles. One of them was the local strongman, identified as Savinder.

Diwakar’s wife is the pradhan of Sambhal’s Shamsoi village. The duo that shot the SP leader and his son were angry over the construction of road which they claimed was infringing on their fields.

They had a long argument over the issue, involving verbal abuses and threats which ended up in firing from one side. The father-son duo died on the spot.

The video shows two men, one in white shirt and the other in a pink shirt, holding rifles and walking on the muddy road and arguing with the SP leader and his son.

“One of the men shooting has been identified as a local strongman. We have picked up some people and are interrogating them. We hope to arrest the accused soon,” NDTV quoted Yamuna Prasad, a senior police official in Sambhal as saying.