Sale of Air India is against national interest: CPI

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (CPI) today expressed its opposition to the sale of Air India, saying that “it is against the national interest.”

“Air India was mismanaged by successive governments but in spite of this the carrier has done stellar services during every emergency, either man-made or natural, as a government carrier,” the party said.

The Government has sold all assets “at a very low price” when the carrier had started making operative profits from 2015-16. This is in tune with the Government policy of selling national assets for private profit, CPI alleged.

The party said it is wrong to sell assets created with public funds for private profits. Air India has an efficient workforce and it has the potential to emerge as one of the best air carriers in the world.

“Air India is the pride of the nation. The Modi government should reconsider its distress decision,” the party said.