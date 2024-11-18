Saints body demands non-entry of Muslims in Maha Kumbh

In a controversial move, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Monday demanded that Muslims should not be allowed to enter the Maha Kumbh area in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Ravindra Puri said the entry of Muslims should be prohibited in Mahakumbh. If this is not done, the religion of sages and saints may get disturbed.

“Muslims can try to corrupt the religion of saints and ascetics with adulterated food items,” he told reporters here.

He also questioned whether any non-Muslim or Hindu can go to Mecca or set up shop there. If not, Muslims should not get entry here as well because Mahakumbh is the biggest gathering and great festival of Sanatan Dharma, he added.

Mahant Ravindra Puri said saints, mahatmas and ascetics are coming from all over the country to Mahakumbh. Anything can be added to ‘prasad’, tea, coffee, sweets or other food items that may affect their religious faith.

“If this is discovered, a dispute may arise. Such cases have come to light in many states and such videos have also gone viral on social media,” he added.

“Taking a lesson from this, there is a need to be alert and impose a ban. Muslims should set up shops selling other goods but they should not be allowed to sell food items,” he demanded.