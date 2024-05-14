SAIL adopts HR policies to foster learning and development

To strengthen the culture of sustained learning and development in the organisation, the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) adopted a policy of Work from Other than Workplace (WoW) among several key progressive human resource (HR) initiatives on Monday.

Under the policy, an employee will be allowed to work outside the workplace on a prescribed undertaking of self-development activity.

Speaking on the occasion, the SAIL Chairman Shri Amarendu Prakash said, “The WoW policy, which is a novel initiative of SAIL, aims to enable our employees to focus more on strategic roles while being away from the designated workplace and strive to invest in their professional development and healthy work-life balance.”

SAIL Director (Personnel) KK Singh said, “SAIL is continuously embarking on several new-age HR initiatives for better employee motivation and engagement. The launching of WoW policy is a step towards this.”

In addition, the SAIL also collaborated with LinkedIn Learning Hub to facilitate a large number of its employees to undertake self-paced learning to upskill their knowledge base on various topics. This partnership with LinkedIn is aimed at bringing about sustained professional development of its workforce.

The SAIL has recently been certified as a “Great Place To Work” from December 2023 to December 2024 by the Great Place To Work Institute, India. The “Great Place To Work” certification is a global recognition reflecting SAIL’s commitment to being a respected and sought-after employer.