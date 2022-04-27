Safety norms in Kashmir houseboats to be examined

Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the policy and guidelines on Dal Lake for registration, renewal, and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lakes besides discussing the legal framework for enforcing the policy.

While emphasizing coordination among various line departments, Chief Secretary directed the constitution of a committee at the senior level for registration, renewal, and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lakes besides a legal framework for enforcing the policy.

The committee shall be responsible for inspection of the houseboats to ensure compliance with all laid down norms and procedures including structural safety, fire hazard, sewage, and waste disposal. It will also be mandated with scrutinizing all documents of the houseboat for renewal of the registration.

The committee will also ensure that fire safety guidelines are being followed by the houseboat owner and that a functional Sewage Treatment system for solid and liquid waste is in place.

Chief Secretary also directed the officers to introduce a rating system of houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. He said that under the rating system, officers shall inspect and classify the houseboats and monthly ratings should be published.

It is pertinent to mention that Tourism Department had notified the Policy/Guidelines on Dal lake for registration, renewal, and operation of houseboats in Dal and Nigeen Lakes with an objective to regulate the functioning of houseboats. Also, the policy ensures besides preservation of the ecology of the lakes besides the conservation of the ecosystem for future generations by adopting sustainable Tourism.

The policy elaborates on different aspects concerning matters of the Dal and Nigeen lakes and elucidates the documental requirement for registration and renewal of House Boats in these lakes.