SAD blasts Cong for naming 1984 Riots accused Jagdish Tytler as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday lambasted the Congress president Sonia Gandhi for naming 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

“This is a brazen display of shocking insensitivity to the Sikh wounds by Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party. They have chosen the eve of the painful anniversary of the massacre of Sikhs to announce this decision. Could there be a worse way to rub salt into the deep, festering wounds of the Khalsa Panth than this decision and its timing? ” asked Badal in a statement here, adding that the decision comes just a couple of days ahead of the 38th anniversary of the tragedy.

Badal also dared the Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to show the moral courage to oppose this decision and get it rescinded.

“Collapse of character stems from the compromise corner. Now come out of that corner, show the moral courage to at least speak the truth and prevent the collapse of your character,” said Badal in his statement.

“Naming Tytler as one of the elite Permanent Invitees to the party as a Permanent is an Insult to the brave and patriotic Sikh community. Will Punjab Congressmen, including Navjot Sidhu, CM Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Sunil Jakhar now awaken their conscience, listen to it, and save the collapse of their character by opposing this decision?” asked Mr Badal.

The senior leader of Congress, Tytler is facing accusations for the last three decades for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.