SAD appeals to Governor to stop Kejriwal from summoning CM, civil and police officials for meetings in Delhi

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today appealed to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to stop former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from taking meetings of government officials as well as chief minister Bhagwant Mann in violation of constitutional norms.

In a statement here, senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia said while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was earlier run from Delhi via remote control, now Mr Arvind Kejriwal had directly taken on the mantle of the de-facto chief minister and was summoning chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the senior civil and police machinery to Delhi at his beck and call.

Urging the Governor to intervene in the matter, Majithia said “such acts are also a violation of the official oath of secrecy by the chief minister.”

Giving details, Majithia said that Kejriwal had held three meetings recently with the Punjab chief minister, senior officials and AAP legislators at Kapurthala House in Delhi recently. He said on October 28 Kejriwal summoned the chief minister as well as the State DGP, the Police Commissioners of Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ludhiana as well as AAP legislators from the three cities.

The SAD leader said similarly on October 29 Kejriwal held two meetings at Kapurthala House in Delhi. He said in the first shift in the morning, Kejriwal held a meeting with the chief minister, the State DGP as well as the DC and SSP of Kapurthala, DC and SSP of Fazilka, DC and SSP of Bathinda and AAP legislators from these constituencies.

He said in the second shift on the same day Kejriwal held a meeting with the DC and SSP of Mohali as well as the chief minister and the State DGP, while urging the Governor to take strict action in the matter, and also appealed to him to forbid State government official from attending any meetings called by Kejriwal in Delhi.