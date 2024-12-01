SAD accuses AAP govt of imposing an undeclared emergency in Punjab

Condemning the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for registration of an allegedly false case against SAD Mohali in-charge Parvinder Singh Sohana, the Shiromani Akali Dal alleged that the ruling dispensation is imposing an undeclared emergency in Punjab.

In a statement released here on Sunday, SAD Chief Spokesman Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler said it was shocking to see the police claiming that the presence of Parvinder Sohana at dharna seeking justice for two Punjabi youths murdered by illegal migrants in the state had created a law and order problem.

He said the public was forced to stage dharnas in Punjab in the wake of a total collapse of the law and order situation in the state under the misgovernance of Bhagwant Mann as chief minister and home minister. He said daylight robberies, murders, and extortions have become the order of the day in Punjab.

He said what Parvinder Sohana did for the victim’s family was an example of how public figures should come forward to get justice for the common man suffering due to the failures of the AAP government.

The SAD leader further said that the party would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the matter and ensure that like many other cases, this too was withdrawn by the judiciary.