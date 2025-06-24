Sachin Pilot slams Chhattisgarh govt; hints at organizational overhaul

Congress General Secretary and Chhattisgarh in-charge Sachin Pilot on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Vishnu Deo Sai led-BJP government, accusing it of being remote-controlled from Delhi and failing on multiple governance fronts.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhavan here, he also hinted at a major shake-up within the Congress organisation in the state and confirmed party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s upcoming visit.

“Chhattisgarh’s elected government functions not from Raipur, but from Delhi. The Sai administration has lost public trust and appears unwilling to engage in legislative debate. This is perhaps the first time a ruling party avoids answers and instead levels accusations against the Opposition,” Pilot said.

Criticising the truncated duration of Assembly sessions, he said the BJP government was running away from accountability. “They don’t want open discussions in the House because they have too much to hide,” he added.

Pilot accused the state government of neglecting farmers and youth, citing fertiliser shortages and increasing incidents of crime across the state. “They call it a double engine government, but who is responsible for the rising loot, rape, extortion, and shooting cases?” he questioned.

Referring to organisational matters, Pilot acknowledged the need for structural reforms within the Congress. “From mandal to the top, we want changes. Proposals have been passed, and though implementation takes time, we are moving in the right direction.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment about “lame horses,” Pilot remarked, “In Chhattisgarh, all our candidates are strong contenders. The BJP hasn’t even been able to finalise its national president or expand its cabinet here. There’s no clarity on their internal process.”

He confirmed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a Kisan, Jawan, Samvidhan Jan Sabha on July 7 at Science College Ground in Raipur. “This will be a platform to raise the real issues affecting the people of Chhattisgarh,” Pilot said, urging party workers to prepare for mass mobilisation.

Earlier on Monday, Pilot chaired a series of meetings with the Political Affairs Committee, senior party leaders, and district presidents. Sources said that former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed displeasure over indiscipline within certain party ranks and questioned the lack of aggression shown by senior leaders against the BJP.

Highlighting the achievements of the previous Congress government, Pilot said, “Seventeen welfare schemes initiated by the Baghel government have been discontinued simply because they carried the Congress label. This political vendetta is hurting the common people.”

Condemning the alleged misuse of central agencies to target Congress leaders, he said, “Cases are being filed to damage reputations. Such tactics will not weaken our resolve.” Pilot concluded by stressing the importance of restoring democratic values and transparency in governance.

“The people of Chhattisgarh are watching. It is our duty to stand with them, raise their voice, and fight for their rights,” he said.