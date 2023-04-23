Sachin Pilot justifies his protest against corruption

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday defended his ‘Maun Vrat-cum-Fast,’ saying that he has opposed the corruption reported during the tenure of previous Raje government and how could it be an ‘anti-party activity’ as claimed by the PCC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

“I opposed the corruption that happened during the tenure of the BJP’s Raje government. How can it be against the Congress party,” Pilot told the media outside Jharkhand Mahadev temple where he earlier offered prayers.

Pilot said: “Rahul Gandhi always raised the issue of corruption in the Lok Sabha. The corruption that is happening in the BJP rule. We all raise the issue of BJP’s corruption. I haven’t done anything wrong. Different types of mafia flourished in the previous Rajasthan BJP government.”

He said: “I went on a fast on April 11. Two weeks have passed. Still no action has been taken. We had gone to the public about the corruption that has taken place in the Raje government between 2013 and 2018. The action which has not been taken so far should be taken.”

“It is true that the incident of September 25 was a rebellion against our then Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The rebellion that took place had caused damage to the party and the government. All is in the public domain. The party issued a show cause notice. After that the answer did not come, what action was taken, this question is bound to arise,” he added.

Hailing Randhawa as a serious and sensible person, the former PCC President alleged, “Mr. Randhawa is giving all the other reports … He should also be taken cognizance of and forwarded to Kharge sahib and AICC leaders so that action can be taken. No matter how big a person he is, he is sitting in a position, he is someone’s favorite, someone’s enemy, but if facts come after investigation then we will take action.”