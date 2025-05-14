Sachin Pilot demands for re-adoption of resolution on PoK in special session of Parliament

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Wednesday reiterated his party’s demand for a special session of Parliament on the Operation Sindoor and re-adoption of the 1994 resolution on the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in both the Houses.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot also took strong exception to US President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions about his mediatory role in effecting a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on this issue.

Talking to mediapersons at his Civil Lines residence here, the former Union Minister said, ”PoK is an integral part of India, our Parliament (under the P V Narasimha Rao government) had unanimously adopted the resolution to convey to the entire world this assertion in a strong and unanimous voice.”

“Resolution was not made by government or a single party or two, rather the resolution was adopted by all parties, symbolising the voice of the entire nation,” he said.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly asserted his role in the recent face-off between India and Pakistan and the subsequent ceasefire between the two countries. Even during his Saudi Arabia visit, Trump invoked the Kashmir issue in his speech there, the Congress leader said.

”The US premier’s stance, an act of preempting India’s (right) announcement of ceasefire, has a mitigating effect on our established position on the status of PoK and is also an attempt to internationalise the Kashmir issue.

”This can not be acceptable, therefore, PM Modi should immediately break his silence over the US President’s role and also convene Parliament in a special session,” he said.

”It is true that official spokespersons at the defence and the external affairs ministries have made due clarifications over the issue. However, it needed to be voiced by the prime minister himself.”

It is also required to be appropriately reasserted on the floor of the Houses of Parliament, Pilot said.

He said: “The entire Opposition and the whole country (nation) are standing by the Prime Minister and our Armed Forces. The PM should respect this unity, the opposition’s spirits, and should take us in confidence in Parliament and at the All-party meeting,” he pointed out.

Praising the country’s Armed Forces, Pilot said “Indian Military is the most efficient, most effective and most disciplined military of the world”.