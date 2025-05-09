Sachdeva urges Delhiites to follow govt directives in wake of Op Sindoor

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that the entire nation is grateful to the armed forces for giving a fitting reply to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

He said in the current environment of the country, every resident of Delhi has a crucial responsibility to follow government instructions.

He urged the residents of the national capital to remain alert while making the families and children aware.

Sachdeva said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is fully prepared for the current situation in the country, adding that installation of air raid sirens is being done after the testing of the one at ITO, which is to alert the public amid emergency situations.

The BJP leader emphasized that as responsible citizens, everyone must follow the instructions issued by the government and also cooperate with the local police in their duties.

Sachdeva added that social media has a significant role in this entire situation, so everyone must verify the authenticity and credibility of any video before sharing it.

He also warned against the possibility of cowardly acts like cyber attacks, alerting people to be cautious before clicking on any unverified links from unknown sources.

The BJP leader urged the public to only trust the official press statements released by the Indian Army and to adhere to the information and directives provided by the government.

He specifically advised not to share any information related to the army or anything that could compromise national security on social media.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has appealed to the traders, hotel owners, and advertising agencies of the national capital to continue operating their businesses as usual, but to ensure that neon sign boards are switched off at night when the establishments are closed.

He said signboards left on at closed shops and commercial establishments could pose a risk to public safety, especially in the event of a declared blackout. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, traders and business owners are advised to refrain from using such lighting for the time being, he added.