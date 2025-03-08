Sachdeva questions AAP’s commitment to women’s pension in Delhi, Punjab

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, on International Women’s Day, welcomed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s announcement of a ₹5,100 crore provision for the Women’s Honour Scheme in the 2025-26 budget and the formation of a four-member committee to establish rules and registration for distributing the honorarium.

Responding to AAP leader Atishi’s claim that the scheme is a hollow promise, Sachdeva said that while needy women in Delhi are hopeful about receiving the honorarium soon, it is unfortunate that AAP leaders continue to make irresponsible statements on the matter.

He further questioned former CM Atishi, asking why, despite a ₹2,000 crore provision and a ₹1,000 per month pension announced in the 2024-25 budget, no funds have been allocated even after a year.

Sachdeva added that the BJP does not intend to politicize the women’s honorarium, but if AAP chooses to do so, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann must explain why, after 37 months of governance in Punjab, the women’s pension scheme remains unimplemented.

He further demanded that Atishi clarify whether Kejriwal’s 2021 announcement of a women’s pension in Punjab and the 2024 Delhi budget proposal were merely false election promises.