# India

Sachdeva dismisses Atishi’s claims on power cut, warns discoms against delay in repairs

Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government and the power discoms have colluded in a way that unnecessary delays could be caused in fixing breakdowns here and there.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 13, 2025 11:16 pm

Virendraa Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president

Dismissing the claims on power cut made by acting chief minister of Delhi Atishi, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, on Thursday, said AAP leaders, including her, are engaged in spreading falsehoods and thereby creating confusion.

He said since his party exposed the exploitation of electricity consumers through PPAC and other charges the acting CM is using intimidatory tactics to force the discoms into cooperating with her as his party is set to form the government in Delhi.

Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government and the power discoms have colluded in a way that unnecessary delays could be caused in fixing breakdowns here and there.

The BJP leader further stated that the entire city is aware of the fact that for several years, the then Arvind Kejriwal-led government, in collusion with private power discoms, have been exploiting the people.

Sachdeva said as per the information with the BJP there is no power outage anywhere. However, an excessive amount of time is being taken to repair breakdowns, he added.

He also warned power discoms that if they are found indulging in enforcing any such power cuts or unnecessary delays in repairs, they should be prepared for an investigation once the new government is formed.

