Russia honours Biju Patnaik for heroic role in Battle of Stalingrad during WWII

Russia on Wednesday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister and legendary freedom fighter Biju Patnaik for his valiant role during World War II.

A memorial plaque honouring Patnaik’s contributions in aiding the Soviet Red Army during the Battle of Stalingrad was unveiled at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

The ceremony was attended by BJD President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Patnaik, also the son of Biju Patnaik, said, “The Battle of Stalingrad led to success for Russia in the war against Nazi Germany, which saved the world from untold horror.”

He further added that the people of Odisha would be immensely pleased with this honour, as Biju Patnaik is held in the highest regard in the state.

The BJD President thanked the Russian Embassy in India for bestowing the honour.