Rural tourism: ICRT London Head visits Singraur Uphaar village in Prayagraj

Dr Harold Goodwin, Head of the International Center for Responsible Tourism (ICRT) London, visited Singraur Uphaar Village in Prayagraj and explored the possibilities for rural tourism.

He familiarised himself with the history, culture, lifestyle, food, and local products of the area. The Tourism Department is developing Singraur Uphaar Village as a tourist destination.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister, Jaiveer Singh stated on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh, rapidly advancing in the field of tourism, was consistently working to develop tourist attractions and facilities for the convenience of visitors. “We have certain responsibilities in the tourism sector, which we call ‘Responsible Tourism.’

Advertisement

“Responsible tourism involves conducting tourism or related development in a way that contributes to local people’s social and economic growth while promoting sustainable tourism, ensuring environmental protection, and safeguarding tourist destinations”, he said.

Meanwhile, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Tourism Department and the ICRT to elevate responsible tourism in the state.

ICRT was established in 2002 by Dr Goodwin after the Cape Town Declaration at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

Dr Goodwin visited Singraur Uphaar Village in Prayagraj on Wednesday where a welcome ceremony was organised, with recitation of vedic mantras in Sanskrit by children. Following this, he visited Nishadraj Park and admired its beauty.

The guests were delighted to see the horse cart in the park and took pictures. They enjoyed traditional cuisine at local kitchens like Shivshakti Kitchen and Annapurna Kitchen. Dr Goodwin also visited various homestays to experience the local hospitality. Additionally, he observed traditional weaving techniques using Moonj grass and the process of making garlands by threading pearls, as demonstrated by the Satnam Self-Help Group.

Later, the team visited the ancient Shringverpur Dham, paid obeisance, and enjoyed traditional music. The programme concluded with a visit to Bioved, where the guests saw paperweights made from clay and cow dung, lanterns created from sugarcane residue, and other handmade items. A handmade statue of Nishadraj was presented as a souvenir to the guests.