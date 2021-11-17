Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh launches land record modernisation programme

Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the daylong national workshop on digital India land record modernisation programme or ‘Bhumi Samvad’ here which he claimed would be an effective instrument for solving the majority of land disputes once it is implemented across the country.

“The Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) of land parcel is similar to the Aadhar number of an individual,” Giriraj Singh speaking on the occasion said.

“Most of the land disputes will be resolved once ULPIN will be implemented in the entire country,” Giriraj Singh added.

The Union Minister also launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) portal and Dashboard.

“NGDRS will reduce the cost, time, and number of visits required for the execution of the registration of documents,” he said.

‘Department of Land Resources aims to complete the DILRMP by March 2023.

Giriraj Singh called upon the States to learn and adopt the best practices of other states in the field of land management, land acquisition, and infrastructure projects.

The Minister also said that to appreciate and encourage the good work done by the State Governments, the Department of Land Resources has also initiated the National Land Management Award – 2021 and also national level ranking of states based on the best practices for land acquisition for infrastructure projects.

Talking about the importance of Unique Land Parcel Identification Numbers (ULPIN), Singh said it is just like the Aadhar Number of land parcels. He said that in this unique system wherein a unique ID based on Geo-coordinates of the parcels is generated and assigned to the plots.

“This has been introduced to share the computerized digital land record data among different States/Sectors and a uniform system of assigning a unique ID to the land parcel across the country. So far it has already been implemented in 13 States and pilot tested in another 6 States. Department has decided to complete the process of assigning unique IDs to the land parcels in the entire country by the end of this financial year, (FY 2021-22),” the Minister said adding that “when this system is implemented in the entire country most of the land disputes will be resolved automatically.”

During the day-long workshop, the discussion was held primarily on the progress of different components of the Digital Land Record Modernization Programme and best practices undertaken by different States/UTs to share with other States.

So far the computerization of land records has been completed in 600811 villages against a total of 656190 villages, digitization of cadastral Maps/FMBs is completed in 1.11 crore Maps against a total number of 1.63 crore Maps, computerization of Sub Registrar Office completed in 4883 offices against a total number of 5220, Integration of Sub Registrar Office and Revenue Office completed for 3975 Sub Registrar Offices against a total number of 5220, Establishment of Modern Record Room completed in 2508 Tehsil/Revenue Offices against a total number of 6712, Survey/Re-survey completed in 74789 villages against a total number of 656190 villages, according to a Ministry note.