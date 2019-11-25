Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday termed the rumors of his discontent with the party as ‘baseless’ and said that he had removed Congress party name from his Twitter bio a month back.

Earlier in the day, news of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia removing the name of Congress from his Twitter bio surfaced. Rumors started erupting about something fishy in the party as it was open to the public that the leader was miffed by him not given the top post in Madhya Pradesh.

The party leaders and supporters of Scindia demanded party president’s position for him in the state after Digvijay Singh was made Chief Minister in the state.

While the other senior leaders of the party in the state, Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath were backing Ajay Singh, son of later Arjun Singh, a veteran party leader, to be the state party president.

Scindia is a close ally of both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the young leaders in the party have also been in support of Scindia.

Ashok Tanwar former Haryana Congress President who left the party had said that the young leaders were being politically finished by the senior party leaders.