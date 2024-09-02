‘Rule of Law’ has changed UP’s perception: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday that the UP Police Force has played a key role in shaping the state as a model of good governance.

“Today, through the implementation of the rule of law, Uttar Pradesh has transformed its image,” he remarked.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony for 74 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) at the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy, Yogi highlighted that the newly-appointed officers in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force, recognised as the world’s largest civil police force, must embrace smart policing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

Advertisement

“We have to move towards smart policing, which is techno-savvy and trendy, sensitive while being strict, modern but mobile, alert but equally accountable towards its work, reliable as well as responsive.”

He expressed satisfaction with the appointment of 18 women DSPs and noted that with the recruitment of 1.60 lakh police personnel over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in the resources available to the force. “We have also achieved considerable success in tripling the capacity of police training,” he added.

On the occasion, the CM honoured Srishti Akanksha Pandey for internal training, Udit Narayan Paliwal for external training, and Prakhar Pandey with the ‘Sword of Honour.’

These trainees received specialised instruction in law, human disorder, cybercrime, language, and three new laws. The chief minister quoted an adage often associated with the police force: “The more you sweat in training, the less blood is shed in the field. Congratulations on joining the ranks of the world’s largest police force—this is a remarkable accomplishment!”

“The law is offering us continuous and clear direction for future reforms. Shifting from traditional methods of investigation and punishment to modern forensic technology and evidence is not only more effective for delivering justice but also helps prevent the misuse of justice. To support this approach, the State Institute of Forensic Sciences has been established in Lucknow,” he noted.

Underscoring the significance of their new roles as police officers, he urged the recruits to approach to their duties with unwavering dedication, discipline, and integrity. “In addition to controlling crime, you will play a significant role in delivering justice to victims by upholding law and order. We expect each of you to contribute fully to protecting the public, ensuring peace and harmony in society, and preserving the image of a friendly police force. While performing your duties, it is essential to balance strictness with politeness.”

Yogi Adityanath stated that the police force must always remain steadfast in its duties and be prepared to sacrifice for the cause. The presence of the police should instill a sense of security and trust in the public, and it is your responsibility to uphold that trust.

CM Yogi further noted that the foundation of good governance in any state is built on crime prevention and the maintenance of law and order. This foundation is solidified when the state has a responsible policing system and a professionally skilled, sensitive police force.

“Strong law and order is a top priority for our government. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards criminals, which has proven effective. To enhance the police system, our government has implemented numerous reforms and modernizations. Over the past seven years, there has been a significant increase in resources for new police recruitments, with 160,000 personnel added to strengthen the force.”

He added, “Recently, you may have observed that the written examination for more than 60,200 positions has been successfully conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Over the last seven years, we have tripled the capacity for police training. Additionally, under Mission Shakti, the establishment of women PAC battalions in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Badaun for women empowerment has progressed rapidly.”

Yogi emphasised that these efforts are part of the state police’s reform and modernisation campaign. Over the past seven-and-a-half years, UP has seen no riots, and festivals and celebrations are being held peacefully, with no room for anarchy or hooliganism. As a result, the state is emerging as a model of good governance, largely due to the contributions of the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.

The parade, after the convocation ceremony, showcased the skills of the newly-appointed DSPs, the world’s largest police force.