Ruckus in Parliament over US deportation of Indians, EAM Jaishankar to make statement in RS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement on the deportation of over a hundred Indians in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday following a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament over the issue.



This comes after Opposition MPs disrupted the proceedings in both the Houses during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament over the issue of US deportation of Indians, resulting in adjournment till 12 Noon.



The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm soon after it resumed proceedings as the MPs from Opposition desks continued to raise the issue of US deportation of Indians.



Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi have moved adjournment notices to discuss the issue.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition MPs not to resort to “planned disruptions”, saying the issue is related to another country.



“Your matter is with the government. This is a matter of the Ministry of External Affairs. This subject is related to another country. The Government has taken cognisance of it. I request you, to not to resort to planned disruptions to prevent the smooth functioning of the House. Question Hour is an important session where members put forward the problems of the citizens and the government answers them,” Birla said.



The United States has deported more than 100 Indian nationals who allegedly migrated to the US illegally. They arrived in Punjab’s Amritsar on a US Air Force plane on Wednesday.



The Opposition Congress has claimed that the Indians were sent back handcuffed and that it was an insult to the country as the government could not ensure their respectable return.



Besides, the ongoing Budget session witnessed disruptions over the recent Mahakumbh stampede in which 30 people were killed and over 60 others injured.



The Opposition claimed that the government was hiding the actual figures with Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge claiming “thousands” were killed.



