On last day of the last session of the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday, a ruckus broke out in the assembly over onion prices. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel accused BJP MLAs of bringing women in the House for holding a protest and marshalled out Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta.

The Speaker said that he felt very sad and added that this is the limit of hooliganism as the opposition is taking help of women to hold protest inside the Assembly.

“They brought 10-15 women in the House. I had agreed for a discussion. But I cannot allow any hooliganism in the House. This was the last day of the session. I wanted a fruitful discussion. I condemn the act,” Goel said.

Vijender Gupta rebutted the claim and said that the BJP MLAs went to help and protect these women.

Goel marshalled out Gupta when the BJP MLAs continued their demands for discussion on surging onion price in the national capital. Other BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

This was the last day of the ongoing Assembly session. The tenure of the AAP government will end in February 2020.