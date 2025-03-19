Ruckus between AAP, BJP councilors in MCD on last date of budget session

The last date of the budget session on Wednesday of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ended in chaos amid heated exchanges between the AAP and BJP councilors.

Councilors from the ruling as well as opposition stood on the benches and raised slogans against each other.

The opposition BJP criticized AAP for passing the budget in an unconstitutional way without counting the councilors.

“AAP is in the minority and passing the budget without counting the number of councilors is unconstitutional,” said Leader of Opposition Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

It is the responsibility of the ruling party to resolve the deadlock in the House and ensure smooth proceedings. However, the AAP leaders deliberately do not want the House to run so that the corruption they are involved in is not discussed, he said.

Condemning the allegation by the opposition, Mayor Mahesh Khichi claimed that BJP councillors snatched mic from him. “Despite it being the last day of the budget session, the opposition refused to cooperate and disrupted proceedings,” he added.

“BJP’s anti-Dalit and anti-constitution mentality has once again come to the fore as they did not allow the House to function for the past two years. Today, when Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal started speaking, the BJP councillors started creating a ruckus,” the Mayor alleged.

“BJP members climbed on my seat and created a ruckus and misbehaved with our councillors. This shows BJP’s anti-Dalit and anti-constitution mentality,” he said.