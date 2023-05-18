RSS trying to portray Savarkar as freedom fighter: CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has attacked the Sangh Parivar, stating that facts in history are making them uneasy and said the Sangh Parivar organisations are trying to portray Savarkar as a freedom fighter.

“The facts in history are giving discomfort to the Sangh Parivar and that is the reason why portions related to Mughal rule are kept out of the text books. None of these portions will be left out of textbooks in Kerala,” Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Vizhinjam, organised in connection with the second anniversary of the LDF Government, Pinarayi Vijayan said that Savarkar got released from Andaman Jail by writing an apology to the British government.

Slamming the Centre, CM Vijayan said the Modi government did not provide adequate help when the state went through the horrific floods.

“While many countries were ready to help, the Centre stood against accepting the help. When the ministers of the state asked permission to go abroad to raise funds, the Centre denied permission for their travel,” he said.

Stating that the Centre is trying to destroy Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), he said the Centre has put in place limits on the loans that are to be availed by the state.