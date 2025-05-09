RSS says Operation Sindoor was inevitable

Extending rock solid support to the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre for the ongoing Operation Sindoor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday lauded the country’s leadership and the armed forces for their “decisive action” against terror emanating from Pakistan.

“We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for the decisive action ‘Operation Sindoor’ taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam.

“This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced the self-respect and morale of the whole country,” the RSS said in an official statement.

Terming the action being taken by India against Pakistani terrorists as “necessary and inevitable”, the right-wing organisation said, “We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action.”

It also appealed to the citizens to stay united and remain aware of their civic responsibility amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and urged them to strictly follow the government directives and remain vigilant against divisive forces.

“In this challenging time, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony.

“All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security,” said the statement.

The RSS also condemned Pakistan targeting civilian settlements along the borders.

“We condemn the attacks being carried out by the Pakistani army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of Bharat and express heartfelt condolences to families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks,” the statement added.