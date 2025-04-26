RSS chief launches ‘The Hindu Manifesto’ book, emphasizes civilizational resurgence and prosperity for all

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday launched the book “The Hindu Manifesto,” aiming to “emphasise prosperity for all, national security, quality education, responsible democracy, respect for women, social harmony, sacredness of nature, and reverence for one’s heritage.”

The book, described as “A Blueprint for Civilizational Resurgence,” is authored by Swami Vigyananand and hailed as “a landmark work written after years of meticulous research.”

Advertisement

The author was introduced by Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, as “someone who walks in the footsteps of Adi Shankaracharya while also following the modern tradition of the RSS.”

Advertisement

The book was formally launched after a solemn two-minute silence to honor the victims of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

“The Hindu Manifesto” is a product of deep scholarship, drawing insights from dozens of sacred texts and reference books, and is intended to serve as a vital guide for the resurgence of one of the world’s oldest civilizations.

Speaking at the event, Swami Vigyananand explained that the book captures the essence of ancient wisdom, reinterpreted for contemporary times.

He emphasized that Hindu thought has always addressed the needs of the present while remaining firmly rooted in timeless principles distilled into powerful sutras by the Rishis.

Expounding on these sutras, Swami Vigyananand said that “unlike Western capitalism or socialism, Hindu tradition proposes a balanced economic model that values wealth creation alongside fair distribution. True Dharma includes the responsibility to destroy enemies without misplaced mercy—something we forgot in the past with disastrous consequences.”

He also stressed the importance of quality education, recognizing the destruction of Bharat’s indigenous education system under colonial rule. Rooted in a republican spirit, Hindu civilization advocates for responsible governance with public participation and rejects the mentality of passive acceptance of rulers.

The second half of the book lays the foundation for a civilizational renaissance, speaking about the safety, dignity, and respect for women, taking inspiration from figures like Draupadi; promoting a non-discriminatory society based on Dharma, with the correct understanding of Varna and Jati; environmental stewardship, reflecting deep-rooted reverence for nature; and respect for the sacred geography and cultural unity of Bharat.

Also speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, noted that true education is a blend of knowledge and wisdom, emphasizing the need for a strong treasury and defense for a resilient state.

Swami Krishnashah Vidyarthi, Mahant of Rashtriya Valmiki Mandir, asserted that the book promises to be transformative as it contains the essence of Dharmic thought.

In his address, Bhagwat reflected on the failure of purely materialistic development models that have led to dissatisfaction and environmental degradation worldwide. He highlighted Bharat’s civilizational path as the “third path” — a harmonious balance between material and spiritual well-being.

Asserting that Hindu saints gathered at Udupi recently reaffirmed that any form of discrimination has no religious sanction, Bhagwat said that the book seeks to reignite debate and bring the authentic Hindu worldview back into consciousness — a worldview that holds no ill will, even towards adversaries. True Dharma, he emphasized, promotes righteous action, societal prosperity, and adherence to the four purusharthas without rejecting worldly responsibilities.

He concluded by stressing that Dharma is deeper than religious rituals; it embodies universal truths and spiritual wisdom (adhyatmikta).