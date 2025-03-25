RS Chairman Dhankhar to meet Floor leaders at 4.30 pm

Rajya Sabha Chair and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will meet with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge again at 4.30 pm Tuesday over the alleged recovery of cash at Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma’s home.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge rose to respond and appreciated the Chair’s in-depth knowledge of the Constitution. He also said that transparency in the House is important and that he is looking forward to the discussion with floor leaders.

In a meeting with Mr Nadda and Mr Kharge on Monday, Mr Dhankhar expressed dismay at the incident of a large amount of cash allegedly being found at the home of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court. He also welcomed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna’s decision to put the material related to the alleged recovery of cash at home in the public domain. He said that Parliament should await the CJI-appointed inquiry committee’s findings.

Both Houses of Parliament reconvened this morning following a day full of repeated adjournments over the issue of reservation to Muslims in public contracts in Karnataka.

Yesterday, BJP members questioned Congress about an alleged remark made by their Karnataka leader D K Shivakumar about reservations for Muslims. The Lok Sabha saw multiple adjournments before it moved on to a discussion on The Finance Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha, meanwhile, barely transacted any business before it was adjourned for the day, owing to a similar ruckus over Mr Shivakumar’s statement.