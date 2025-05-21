Rs 900-crore proposal submitted for grand ‘Bharat Path’ project in Ayodhya

In a move to further elevate Ayodhya’s stature as a global religious and cultural hub, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proposed the construction of ‘Bharat Path’—a new spiritual corridor that will connect Bharatkund, the sacred site associated with Lord Ram’s devoted brother, Bharat.

The Public Works Department has already submitted a Rs 900-crore proposal for approval. The route aims to offer devotees improved access and a deeper spiritual experience, reinforcing Ayodhya’s central role in India’s religious landscape, officials here on Wednesday said.

Presently, the development of Ayodhya as a world-class religious and cultural city is progressing rapidly. Following the construction of the Ram Temple, there has been an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees, with lakhs of visitors from across India and abroad arriving daily to pay homage to Ramlalla. To accommodate this growing influx and ensure smooth and safe traffic flow, the government is undertaking multiple infrastructure projects, including the construction and widening of key routes such as Ram Path, Bhakti Path, Janmabhoomi Path, and now Bharat Path. Work is also underway to widen the Panchkosi and Chaudahkosi Parikrama routes.

Officials said Bharat Path will stretch approximately 20 km, beginning at the Ranopali railway crossing along Ram Path and extending to Bharatkund via Vidyakund and Darshannagar on the Prayagraj Highway. Currently a two-lane road, the plan calls for widening the route to include 9-metre lanes on both sides and a 2.5-metre central divider. This design will ensure the road is not only smooth but also safe and well-organised for traffic management. Bharat Path will be developed with grandeur and devotion akin to Ram Path, providing devotees with a spiritually enriching experience.

Bharatkund holds a special place in the Ramayana. It is believed that during Lord Ram’s exile, his younger brother Bharat performed penance here for 14 years. Upon Ram’s return from exile, he conducted the Pind Daan ceremony for their father, King Dasharatha, at this sacred site. The location is also home to a mythological lake that draws numerous devotees. Pilgrims from Purvanchal and Prayagraj especially visit Bharatkund for darshan and worship. With the construction of Bharat Path, devotees will enjoy easier access, making their spiritual journey to Ayodhya more convenient.

SP Bharti, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department’s Provincial Section, confirmed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Bharat Path has been submitted to the headquarters. The estimated cost of the project is ₹900 crore. Work will commence as soon as approval is granted. Additionally, floodlighting will be installed along the route to ensure proper illumination.