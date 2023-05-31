Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for Kerala doctor stabbed to death by police detainee

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to give an amount of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Dr Vandana Das, who was stabbed to death by a police detainee brought for medical treatment by the police at the Government Taluk hospital Kottarakkara in Kollam district.

The government also decided to give Rs 25 lakh to the family of fire rescue officer J S Ranjith who died while fighting a blaze at a warehouse of the Kerala State Medical Corporation Ltd (KSMCL) last week.

An amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to N K Shaiby, wife of S R Rajesh Kumar, who died falling into a water tank while working as a temporary pump operator at the Kavalippuzha Pump House coming under Kaduthuruthy sub division, as one-time financial assistance.

The compensation for Vandana Das’s family will be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. While the fire rescue officer Renjith’s family will receive financial assistance from the Medical Services Corporation’s funds, S R Rajesh Kumar’s wife will get the compensation from the water authority’s own fund.

An advocate has recently moved a plea in the Kerala High Court seeking Rs one crore compensation for Dr. Vandana Das’s family.

In a shocking incident, Vandana Das, a 22-year-old doctor, was stabbed to death by a police detainee who was brought for medical treatment by the police at the Government Taluk Hospital Kottarakkara in Kerala’s Kollam district on 10 May early morning.

The accused fatally stabbed the lady doctor at the Kottarakkara government hospital at around 4 am on10 May . Vandan Das succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram later.

Ranjith (32) died on 23 May when a portion of the fire-hit KMSCL warehouse collapsed over him while trying to put out the fire Rajesh Kumar died after falling into a water tank while working at the Kavalipuzha pump house under Kattururthi subdivision of Kerala Water Authority.