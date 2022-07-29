Rs. 17 cr spent under Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Rs. 17 crore was spent under Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna by the state which benefited 6,626.

“Under Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna, 6,626 beneficiaries have been benefited so far by spending over Rs. 17 crores. For the current financial year a budgetary provision of Rs 27.30 crore has also been made,” he informed.

The chief minister was addressing a huge gathering of Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna beneficiaries at a state-level Labharthi Samman Samaroh organized under the aegis of women and child development department at Baijnath in Kangra district on Friday.

Underlining the active role and participation of women in the activities of self-reliance in the state, the chief minister said women entrepreneurs have also come forward to set up their ventures under Mukhya Mantri Swawlamban Yojna and they succeeded to achieve remarkable returns.

Under this ambitious scheme, investment of Rs 623.90 crores has been made with disbursement of subsidy among the beneficiaries to the tune of Rs 190.53 crores.

As many as 10253 persons have got direct employment opportunities, he added.

The chief minister said the government has accorded top priority for the welfare and upliftment of women in the state.

Detailing the various initiatives taken by the government, he said recently the government has taken a historic decision to provide 50 percent concession in bus fare in HRTC buses to women passengers which would benefit lakhs of women commuters.

During the regime of present government, increase in remuneration to ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers and Mid-day Meal workers has been ensured with a view to benefit thousands of such important workers discharging their duties at ground level, he added.

Chief Minister said under Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojna, financial assistance increased from Rs.31000 to 51000. Similarly, financial assistance has also been increased to Rs. 21000 under Beti Hai Anmol Yojna.

During the previous year, 30,851 girls were benefited and over Rs 9 crores were spent on it.

Whereas, during the current financial year, 2633 girls have been provided assistance so far, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also taken a decision to provide Rs 25000 additional revolving fund as top up to self help groups.

He said that it was the previous BJP government which decided and took the landmark decision to give 50 percent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) so that women could play their significant role in Panchayati Raj.

After the women contested with 50 percent reservation, the results revealed that out of all elected representatives, about 58 percent women candidates won and were elected to various posts in PRIs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 241 crore at Baijnath in Kangra district.