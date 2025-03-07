Rs 146 crore being spent on underground utility ducts in Shimla: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said Rs 146.34 crore would be spent on the ambitious project for underground utility ducts.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Public Works Department here on Friday to review the construction work of underground utility ducts from Chhota Shimla to Wiley Park and other areas in Shimla City,

Directing the officers to complete this project in a time bound manner, he said that this project would go a long way in enhancing the infrastructure in Shimla City to increase the footfall of the tourists and facilitate the local people.

This step would increase the aesthetic appeal of Shimla city to the tourists besides restoring its old glory, he added.

“This would also provide uninterrupted and 24×7 power supply to the consumers even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the city,” he said.

The construction of underground utility ducts would also avoid the repeated digging of the road, he said, adding that all utilities like water pipelines, electrical lines and fiber cables would be laid in a common underground duct.

The Chief Minister directed the officers that construction work of utility ducts should be in the lines of ‘Green Himachal’, the vision of the state government and it must be ensured that no inconvenience is caused to the people during execution of this work.

He said that the present state government had initiated various schemes to attract more tourists to the state, and necessary infrastructure was being created to facilitate them.