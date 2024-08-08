Rs 12 lakh looted from flat in MP

Two miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 12 lakh from a flat in a building in M P Nagar area of Bhopal.

The Bhopal police have announced a reward of Rs 30000 on the arrest of or for providing any information about the looters.

According to the police officials, the miscreants reached flat number 108 in the Rachna Towers in the afternoon and knocked on the door taking the name of one of the company’s employees.

Advertisement

The company manager, Shyam Sundar, opened the door. The looters entered the flat and asked for some drinking water. When Sundar was going towards the kitchen to get water, one of the looters allegedly put a pistol to his head and asked for the money.

Sundar led the two men to the money locker from where the miscreants allegedly took more than Rs 12 lakh and fled the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shraddha Tiwari said the police have launched a search for the miscreants and further investigations are on in the matter.